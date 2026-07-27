Entropy Technologies LP Invests $2.78 Million in Target Corporation $TGT

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,918 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $136.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.93. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.The company's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Target's payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $1,258,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,127.70. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised Target from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Target from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Target from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $132.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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