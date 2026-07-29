Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $1 Million Investment in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,790 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACLS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 22.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACLS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered Axcelis Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $130.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $120.03 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $156.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.64 and a 52 week high of $193.78.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 11.93%.The business had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900- EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, CEO Russell Low sold 7,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $1,170,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,369,597.50. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total transaction of $485,765.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,682.10. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 34,795 shares of company stock worth $5,344,383 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

See Also

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