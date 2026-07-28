Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in ITT Inc. $ITT

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,471 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bayban acquired a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in ITT by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered ITT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on ITT from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ITT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ITT presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ITT

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT opened at $197.50 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.66 and a 12 month high of $225.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.87.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. ITT had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 10.80%.The business's revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.386 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. ITT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $41,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,637,894.19. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total value of $1,483,507.21. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. This trade represents a 44.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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