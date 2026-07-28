Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Enersys $ENS

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,048 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enersys by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enersys in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enersys by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Enersys by 442.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Enersys during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENS. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Enersys from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Enersys from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Enersys from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Enersys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Enersys in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ENS

Enersys Trading Down 0.2%

ENS stock opened at $190.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.17. Enersys has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $244.30.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $987.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. Enersys had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Enersys's revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Enersys has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enersys will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Enersys's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

About Enersys

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

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