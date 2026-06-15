Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $4.58 Million Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,250 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $4,576,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arax Advisory Partners grew its position in Yum! Brands by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,497 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $1,667,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,180 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM stock opened at $154.23 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $137.33 and a one year high of $169.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.99 and a 200-day moving average of $155.70.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.48% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Yum! Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 261 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $38,664.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 483 shares in the company, valued at $71,551.62. This trade represents a 35.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Christopher Lee Turner sold 270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $39,997.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,522,735.48. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 5,895 shares of company stock worth $906,499 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $177.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YUM

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc NYSE: YUM is a global quick-service restaurant company that develops, operates and franchises a portfolio of well-known restaurant brands. The company's principal brands are KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, each focused on distinct product categories—KFC on fried chicken and related menu items, Pizza Hut on pizza and complementary offerings, and Taco Bell on Mexican-inspired quick-service food. Yum! is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky and was formed as Tricon Global Restaurants in 1997 when PepsiCo spun off its restaurant businesses, later adopting the Yum! Brands name.

The company's operating model centers on brand development, system growth and franchising; a large portion of its restaurants are operated by independent franchisees, and Yum! generates revenue through franchise royalties and fees in addition to sales from company-operated locations.

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