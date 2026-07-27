Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Aramark $ARMK

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,860,010 shares of the company's stock worth $326,580,000 after buying an additional 5,492,046 shares during the period. Milford Funds Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,204,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,738,000. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,110,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,780,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARMK. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Aramark from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aramark from $63.00 to $70.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Aramark from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Monday, July 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARMK

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $57.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.23. Aramark has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $58.68.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 1.84%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Aramark's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark NYSE: ARMK is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark's offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

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