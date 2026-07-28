Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Dolby Laboratories $DLB

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,867 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 746 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1,486.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,190 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 11,876 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $647,835.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 41,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,734. This represents a 22.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 7,667 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $407,884.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 118,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,316,276.40. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,537. Company insiders own 37.93% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.75.

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Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB stock opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.83. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $48.26 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $395.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.300-4.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.710 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company's core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby's licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

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