Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 123,161 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $14,821,000. ExxonMobil makes up 0.8% of Entropy Technologies LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariadne Wealth Management LP boosted its position in ExxonMobil by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 3,252 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 8,325 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867,893 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $224,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,368 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $165.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their earnings estimates for ExxonMobil, signaling confidence in the company’s profit outlook and providing a supportive fundamental backdrop for the stock.

Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their earnings estimates for ExxonMobil, signaling confidence in the company’s profit outlook and providing a supportive fundamental backdrop for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Reports that ExxonMobil is exploring potential acquisition targets, including Australia’s Woodside Energy Group, suggest management may be looking to expand its natural gas footprint and pursue growth through M&A. Article: Exxon Mobil evaluates potential buyout of Australia Woodside Energy, Bloomberg News reports

Reports that ExxonMobil is exploring potential acquisition targets, including Australia’s Woodside Energy Group, suggest management may be looking to expand its natural gas footprint and pursue growth through M&A. Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary describing ExxonMobil as a “constructive” value idea, along with articles highlighting its low debt and ability to handle business uncertainty, points to continued appeal as a defensive energy name.

Investor commentary describing ExxonMobil as a “constructive” value idea, along with articles highlighting its low debt and ability to handle business uncertainty, points to continued appeal as a defensive energy name. Positive Sentiment: Broader energy stocks were higher late Friday, which likely lifted ExxonMobil along with the sector. Article: Sector Update: Energy Stocks Higher Late Afternoon

Broader energy stocks were higher late Friday, which likely lifted ExxonMobil along with the sector. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters and other outlets also reported that ExxonMobil’s head of global trading is set to retire, but the move looks more like a routine leadership change than a major business disruption. Article: Exxon Mobil set to place Alex Volkov as head of global trading, sources say

Reuters and other outlets also reported that ExxonMobil’s head of global trading is set to retire, but the move looks more like a routine leadership change than a major business disruption. Neutral Sentiment: Articles noting ExxonMobil’s strong one-year share gains may reinforce the stock’s valuation debate, but they are unlikely to be the main driver of near-term trading.

Articles noting ExxonMobil’s strong one-year share gains may reinforce the stock’s valuation debate, but they are unlikely to be the main driver of near-term trading. Negative Sentiment: Exxon’s planned work at its Beaumont, Texas complex could create temporary operational noise, though the notice did not suggest a major outage or earnings issue. Article: Exxon plans work at Beaumont, Texas complex, says online notice

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

ExxonMobil stock opened at $146.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.36. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.53 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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