Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Kohl's Corporation $KSS

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $808,000. Entropy Technologies LP owned 0.06% of Kohl's at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kohl's by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Kohl's by 3,777.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Kohl's in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl's by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl's in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company's stock.

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Kohl's Price Performance

NYSE KSS opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.40. Kohl's Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $25.22.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. Kohl's had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm's revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Kohl's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl's Corporation will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Kohl's's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kohl's from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kohl's from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research lowered Kohl's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Kohl's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl's currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $15.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KSS

Kohl's Profile

Kohl's Corporation, founded in 1962 by Maxwell Kohl and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a leading American department store retailer. The company operates approximately 1,100 stores across 49 states, offering a combination of value-oriented pricing, private-label brands and national labels. Since its initial public offering in 1992, Kohl's has focused on broadening its product assortment and enhancing the in-store and online shopping experience.

The retailer's merchandise portfolio spans apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products for women, men and children, as well as home goods, kitchenware and seasonal décor.

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