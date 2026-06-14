Entropy Technologies LP Purchases 70,105 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 253.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,814 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after buying an additional 70,105 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,234,924.40. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $157.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $196.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $136.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.59 and a 12-month high of $151.87. The firm has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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