Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,863 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,775,000.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 16,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $221.00 to $209.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $200.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $161.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.74. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52 week low of $152.42 and a 52 week high of $199.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Avery Dennison's payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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