Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,165 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,243 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 32,191 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 105,726 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,238.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,551 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 48,624 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 349.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 538,681 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 418,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company's stock.

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American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $28.46. The firm's 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.31.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. American Eagle Outfitters's payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $48,498.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 2,892 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $48,527.76. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 8.95% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. William Blair reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEO

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc NYSE: AEO is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company's flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

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