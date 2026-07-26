Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in SM Energy Company $SM

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 95,162 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 114,609 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 56,160 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the energy company's stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 54,428 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 279.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,329 shares of the energy company's stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 110,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in SM Energy by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 666,070 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $12,456,000 after acquiring an additional 124,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in SM Energy by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 617,859 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 87,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company's stock.

SM Energy Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $33.19 on Friday. SM Energy Company has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. SM Energy had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that SM Energy Company will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. SM Energy's payout ratio is 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 24,553 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $834,310.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,456.72. The trade was a 27.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of SM Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of SM Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on SM Energy

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company NYSE: SM is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy's operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company's core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

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