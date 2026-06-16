Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 260.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 29,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,336 shares of the company's stock worth $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,508,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 331,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company's stock.

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The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $150.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.79 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The stock's 50-day moving average is $179.00 and its 200-day moving average is $186.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 6.89%.The firm's revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.620 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. The Ensign Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $137,655.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,190.80. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 392 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $78,388.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,858,721.15. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,592 shares of company stock worth $478,246. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENSG

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

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