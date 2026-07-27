Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Stake in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,832 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 71.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 103 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $321.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VMC

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,212 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.29, for a total transaction of $646,545.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,547,599.64. The trade was a 20.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:VMC opened at $280.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.78 and a 200-day moving average of $290.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05. Vulcan Materials Company has a 52 week low of $252.35 and a 52 week high of $331.09.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.81%.The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company NYSE: VMC is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company's primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC - Free Report).

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