Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 143,781 Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 143,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on OWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $10.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE OWL opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $699.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $687.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

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