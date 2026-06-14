Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 25,453 Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,453 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $14,531,000. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of Entropy Technologies LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 71,566 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $40,856,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Mastercard by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,111,652 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,776,380,000 after purchasing an additional 733,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrafin AG purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 price target on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $656.04.

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Mastercard News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $489.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $432.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $464.52 and a 52-week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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