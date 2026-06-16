Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 58,638 Chewy $CHWY

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,920,347 shares of the company's stock worth $658,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,214 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 239,800 shares of the company's stock worth $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 125,943 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,022,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 218.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 173,300 shares of the company's stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 118,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,883,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Trading Up 0.2%

Chewy stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32. Chewy has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $43.84.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 60.02%. Chewy's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Chewy has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $108,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,173,248. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel Da-Wai Hu sold 8,149 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $219,289.59. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 95,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,955 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Chewy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $47.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $28.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chewy

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc NYSE: CHWY is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

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