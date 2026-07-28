Entropy Technologies LP Sells 14,447 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,250 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 14,447 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,099,951 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,334,401,000 after purchasing an additional 819,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,838,003 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $928,653,000 after buying an additional 88,557 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,336,861 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $562,826,000 after buying an additional 52,467 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,641,145 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $383,995,000 after buying an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,357,608 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $354,093,000 after buying an additional 2,136,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $517,628.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at $815,112.16. This represents a 38.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC stock opened at $113.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.60. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.95 and a 1-year high of $119.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.47.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.15. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.25%.The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

Further Reading

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