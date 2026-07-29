Entropy Technologies LP Sells 22,527 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS - Free Report) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,990 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,527 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Leonardo DRS by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,817 shares of the company's stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 369,749 shares of the company's stock worth $12,157,000 after buying an additional 83,077 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 148,474 shares of the company's stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DRS opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.36. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.81.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 7.85%.The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $825.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Leonardo DRS's revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Leonardo DRS's payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

Insider Activity at Leonardo DRS

In other Leonardo DRS news, EVP Jason Rinsky sold 3,865 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $175,355.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,179.65. The trade was a 12.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sally Wallace sold 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,852,650. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 65,364 shares of company stock worth $2,994,785 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Leonardo DRS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Leonardo DRS from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Leonardo DRS to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Leonardo DRS has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $53.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DRS

Leonardo DRS Profile

Leonardo DRS is a U.S.-based defense technology company and wholly owned subsidiary of Italy's Leonardo S.p.A. The firm specializes in developing and integrating mission-critical systems for military and government customers, with a primary focus on command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR). Its core offerings encompass advanced sensors, targeting systems, radars and electronic warfare solutions designed to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness across land, sea and air domains.

The company's portfolio includes naval combat management systems, unmanned vehicle sensors, power generation and distribution equipment, and training and simulation solutions.

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