Entropy Technologies LP Sells 47,275 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Entropy Technologies LP cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,909 shares of the company's stock after selling 47,275 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 510 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Altria Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Altria Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Altria Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on MO

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $145,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,821,401.12. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $418,327.50. Following the sale, the director owned 73,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,332,700.25. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $72.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $75.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average of $67.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 298.69% and a net margin of 34.34%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 88.70%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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