Entropy Technologies LP Sells 52,880 Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS - Free Report) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,787 shares of the company's stock after selling 52,880 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,128,197 shares of the company's stock worth $1,408,798,000 after buying an additional 121,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $945,020,000 after acquiring an additional 29,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $770,125,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,842,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $685,012,000 after acquiring an additional 422,519 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,679,997 shares of the company's stock valued at $408,798,000 after acquiring an additional 163,476 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered Otis Worldwide from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $95.45.

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Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE OTIS opened at $71.94 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $94.57.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 10.17%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Otis Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.24%.

Otis Worldwide News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Otis Worldwide this week:

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation is a manufacturer, installer and servicer of vertical transportation systems, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. The company designs and supplies new equipment for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and provides ongoing maintenance and repair services aimed at maximizing equipment availability and safety. Otis also offers modernization solutions to upgrade aging systems and improve performance, accessibility and energy efficiency.

In addition to new equipment sales, a significant portion of Otis's business derives from long-term service contracts and responsive maintenance work.

See Also

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