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Entropy Technologies LP Sells 61,571 Shares of LKQ Corporation $LKQ

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
LKQ logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Entropy Technologies LP cut its LKQ stake by 58.9% in the first quarter, selling 61,571 shares and retaining 42,984 shares valued at approximately $1.26 million. Institutional investors collectively own 95.63% of LKQ.
  • Analysts lowered some price targets, with Barclays reducing its target to $30 and Stephens to $36.50. Despite this, LKQ carries a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $36.62.
  • LKQ reported quarterly EPS of $0.67, in line with estimates, while revenue rose 4.3% year over year to $3.47 billion. The stock opened at $26.25, near the lower end of its 52-week range, and management’s fiscal 2026 EPS guidance is $2.90–$3.20.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of LKQ.

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its position in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ - Free Report) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,984 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 61,571 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in LKQ were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,299 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 46,052 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in LKQ by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,178,703 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $65,797,000 after buying an additional 503,998 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 11.0% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 662,216 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $19,449,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 3,046.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 270,525 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 261,928 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $975,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $39.00 to $36.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LKQ from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.54. LKQ Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.98 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business's fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67. LKQ had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.71%.The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. LKQ's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LKQ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. The company supplies a broad range of replacement components, including recycled original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, aftermarket parts, refurbished and remanufactured items. Its products support collision repair, mechanical repair and performance enhancement needs across passenger cars, heavy trucks and recreational vehicles.

Through a combination of in-house operations and strategic acquisitions, LKQ has developed a comprehensive product portfolio that extends beyond core replacement parts.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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