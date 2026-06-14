Entropy Technologies LP Takes $12.63 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,602 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $12,627,000.

Get United Rentals alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.7%

United Rentals stock opened at $1,076.03 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $682.08 and a 52 week high of $1,106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $920.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $862.24.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.86 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.26 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $1,025.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on United Rentals from $1,041.00 to $1,119.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $600.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,045.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Rentals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total transaction of $22,426,024.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 99,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,478,300.40. This trade represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total transaction of $2,374,758.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,227,362. This trade represents a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,088 shares of company stock worth $25,628,877. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Rentals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Rentals wasn't on the list.

While United Rentals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here