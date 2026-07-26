Entropy Technologies LP Takes $4.67 Million Position in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 96,565 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,673,000.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price objective on Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Evercore set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CG

Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG opened at $45.40 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.84. Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group NASDAQ: CG is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle's core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

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