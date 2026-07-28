Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Birkenstock Holding PLC $BIRK

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 310.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,820 shares of the company's stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Birkenstock by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Birkenstock by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,074,283 shares of the company's stock worth $49,256,000 after buying an additional 233,672 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Birkenstock Stock Up 2.2%

Birkenstock stock opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.12). Birkenstock had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $714.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Birkenstock has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.400 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Birkenstock Holding PLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mehdi Nico Bouyakhf sold 30,000 shares of Birkenstock stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,355,155.50. This trade represents a 49.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Birkenstock from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $52.50 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $53.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Birkenstock

Birkenstock Profile

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK - Free Report).

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