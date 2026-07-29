Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Crane NXT, Co. $CXT

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,082,000 after purchasing an additional 23,255 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 432.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 49,533 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 409.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,514 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 47,028 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crane NXT by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 108,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 14,007 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the first quarter valued at $10,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Crane NXT from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $67.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Crane NXT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Crane NXT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.40.

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Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXT opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Crane NXT, Co. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company had revenue of $387.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane NXT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Crane NXT's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products.

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