Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Entropy Technologies LP owned approximately 0.05% of NETSTREIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 343.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 28,441 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in NETSTREIT by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 45,361 shares of the company's stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 10.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,757 shares of the company's stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,346 shares of the company's stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 567,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 42,121 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NETSTREIT

In related news, CEO Mark Manheimer bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $95,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 415,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,968,839.40. The trade was a 1.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $22.25 to $23.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE NTST opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 146.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $61.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $56.41 million. NETSTREIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.390 EPS. Research analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETSTREIT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. NETSTREIT's dividend payout ratio is currently 586.67%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

See Also

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