Entropy Technologies LP Trims Stake in AECOM $ACM

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,396 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 26,218 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in AECOM were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,634 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the construction company's stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 280 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company's stock.

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AECOM Price Performance

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The business's 50-day moving average price is $69.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.76. AECOM has a 12 month low of $66.28 and a 12 month high of $135.52.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.16%.AECOM's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. AECOM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.38%.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd acquired 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,059.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 142,207 shares in the company, valued at $10,099,541.14. The trade was a 3.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Lara Poloni acquired 4,224 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.63 per share, with a total value of $298,341.12. Following the purchase, the president directly owned 153,446 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,890.98. This represents a 2.83% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,869 shares of company stock worth $699,391. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of AECOM in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AECOM from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACM

About AECOM

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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