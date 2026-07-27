Entropy Technologies LP Trims Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,015 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,230 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company's stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company's stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 1,191 shares of the company's stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a "hold" rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $410.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $345.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE RCL opened at $293.00 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $289.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $232.10 and a 12 month high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio is 36.61%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Further Reading

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