Entropy Technologies LP Trims Stock Holdings in Invitation Home $INVH

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,785 shares of the company's stock after selling 96,372 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Invitation Home were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Invitation Home during the fourth quarter worth about $1,438,952,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 101.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,976,669 shares of the company's stock worth $145,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,909 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Invitation Home by 169.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 3,296,876 shares of the company's stock worth $93,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,407 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Invitation Home by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,524,553 shares of the company's stock worth $125,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Home by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,377,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company's stock.

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Invitation Home Price Performance

Shares of INVH stock opened at $29.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.27. The business's 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.88%.The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Invitation Home's dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Invitation Home from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Invitation Home from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Invitation Home from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Invitation Home from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on INVH

Invitation Home Profile

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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