Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,186 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 9,918 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 98.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 70.6% in the third quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $190.69 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.61 and a 1-year high of $194.58. The stock has a market cap of $171.11 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total transaction of $700,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,675 shares in the company, valued at $39,722,527. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. This represents a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,060 shares of company stock valued at $29,901,072. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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