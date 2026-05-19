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Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
Procter & Gamble logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Envestnet Portfolio Solutions boosted its Procter & Gamble stake by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, ending with 156,843 shares valued at about $22.5 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains high in PG, with hedge funds and other institutions holding about 65.77% of the stock, while several big investors such as Vanguard and Assenagon also increased positions.
  • Procter & Gamble delivered solid quarterly results, beating EPS expectations and raising its dividend to $1.0885 per share, though analysts’ price targets were trimmed slightly and the stock currently carries a Moderate Buy consensus.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,843 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 24,518 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock worth $34,030,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,151 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock worth $782,607,000 after buying an additional 2,741,924 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,682,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,606,748,000 after buying an additional 2,222,560 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,510,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,481 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $252,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $288,463.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,083.90. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at $170,083.41. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore set a $162.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $142.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $331.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.12. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $170.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: 24/7 Wall St. reiterated a bullish view on Procter & Gamble (PG), assigning a $163.50 price target and calling it a buy, implying meaningful upside from recent levels.
  • Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage referenced in recent reporting shows PG with an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” reinforcing investor confidence in the stock’s defensive earnings profile.
  • Positive Sentiment: Analyst pieces focused on Tide and Pampers suggest innovation, premiumization, and better retail execution could help revive volume growth, a potential catalyst for revenue trends. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: P&G also launched the Elton John Impact Awards podcast special with iHeartMedia, supporting brand visibility and ESG/consumer engagement efforts. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: A new Native product launch, the Boba Cafe Collection, highlights P&G’s ability to target younger and multicultural consumers, which could support category growth over time. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Algorhythm Holdings said its freight-services contract with P&G India was expanded, but this is a logistics update and appears unlikely to materially move the parent company’s stock on its own. Article Title

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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