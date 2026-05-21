Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $5.82 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 200.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,242 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $243.00 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $194.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.57. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $106.38 and a one year high of $263.99. The company has a market cap of $156.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO David Alan Kennedy sold 19,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $3,559,335.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 183,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,420,695.41. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 382,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.81, for a total value of $67,541,420.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Dell Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $203.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here