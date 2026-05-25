Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $894,000 Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,146 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 37,509 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Target were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,925,898 shares of the retailer's stock worth $5,195,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,648,065 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,377,031,000 after purchasing an additional 911,964 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Target by 38.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,913,883 shares of the retailer's stock worth $170,278,000 after purchasing an additional 533,416 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,162,050 shares of the retailer's stock worth $311,911,000 after purchasing an additional 461,495 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its position in shares of Target by 1,593.8% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 439,839 shares of the retailer's stock worth $39,454,000 after purchasing an additional 413,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company's stock.

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Target Stock Up 0.0%

TGT stock opened at $125.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.74. The company has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.01. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.44 and a twelve month high of $133.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.The business's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Target's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.24%.

Key Headlines Impacting Target

Here are the key news stories impacting Target this week:

Positive Sentiment: Target’s first-quarter earnings beat expectations, with EPS of $1.71 versus $1.47 expected and revenue of $25.44 billion topping estimates. Management also said the results validate its refreshed strategy, citing 6.7% sales growth and 4.4% traffic growth, while raising its outlook. Article: TGT Q1 Earnings Call Highlights Early Strategy Gains

Target’s first-quarter earnings beat expectations, with EPS of $1.71 versus $1.47 expected and revenue of $25.44 billion topping estimates. Management also said the results validate its refreshed strategy, citing 6.7% sales growth and 4.4% traffic growth, while raising its outlook. Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms raised their price targets after the earnings report, including DA Davidson to $155 from $140 with a buy rating, Telsey Advisory Group to $150 from $148 with an outperform rating, and Robert W. Baird to $135 from $125. These upgrades suggest analysts see more upside in Target’s recovery. Article: Analyst price target increases for Target

Several Wall Street firms raised their price targets after the earnings report, including DA Davidson to $155 from $140 with a buy rating, Telsey Advisory Group to $150 from $148 with an outperform rating, and Robert W. Baird to $135 from $125. These upgrades suggest analysts see more upside in Target’s recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Additional commentary highlighted Target’s long-term turnaround potential, with one analysis asking whether the stock could reach $175 by 2027, but the piece was largely speculative rather than based on a new fundamental catalyst. Article: Prediction: Can Target Stock Reach $175 by 2027?

Additional commentary highlighted Target’s long-term turnaround potential, with one analysis asking whether the stock could reach $175 by 2027, but the piece was largely speculative rather than based on a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Not all the news was upbeat: Freedom Capital downgraded Target to hold from strong-buy, and some recent articles warned that competition from Walmart and Costco, plus concerns about consumer sentiment, could pressure the turnaround if spending weakens. Article: Target downgrade and cautionary commentary

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Target from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Target from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Target from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Target from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $240,591.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,038.17. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Read More

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