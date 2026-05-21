Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 41,461 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,881 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 41,461 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,473.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 65,067 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 383.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 560,353 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $50,502,000 after purchasing an additional 444,371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,357.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,745 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $44,950,000 after purchasing an additional 464,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ORLY opened at $92.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $92.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.27. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.77 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the sale, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $354,680. The trade was a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $350,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,404.80. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,444. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

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