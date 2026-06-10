EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,037 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,560 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,446 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $43,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG Resources

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,234,924.40. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,038,449.84. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,456 shares of company stock worth $1,788,033. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of EOG stock opened at $137.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.33. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.59 and a 1-year high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. EOG Resources's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EOG Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EOG Resources wasn't on the list.

While EOG Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here