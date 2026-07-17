EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Sold by Graphene Investments SAS

Graphene Investments SAS cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,400 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises 2.0% of Graphene Investments SAS's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Graphene Investments SAS's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,815,556 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $5,651,172,000 after purchasing an additional 446,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,562,470 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $3,209,365,000 after buying an additional 100,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,988,840 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $2,099,028,000 after buying an additional 371,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,046,709 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $1,364,309,000 after buying an additional 95,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,507,760 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $683,382,000 after buying an additional 122,112 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of EOG Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $196.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $138.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.47. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.59 and a 1-year high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EOG Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EOG Resources wasn't on the list.

While EOG Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here