Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 215,574 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) by 70.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 522,382 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 215,574 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.87% of Manhattan Associates worth $90,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 448.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 137 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the software maker's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company's stock.

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Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $142.92 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.06 and a twelve month high of $247.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $282.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $273.71 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 78.13%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $208.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $145.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Manhattan Associates

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eric Andrew Clark sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $146,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,596,479.26. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 7,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $1,016,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,468,488.75. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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