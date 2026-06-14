Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 33,234 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975,336 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,234 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.15% of Dell Technologies worth $122,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,957,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,715,998 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,852,450,000 after acquiring an additional 265,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,732 shares of the technology company's stock worth $939,808,000 after acquiring an additional 108,011 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,517,070 shares of the technology company's stock worth $694,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,855,154 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $688,315,000 after buying an additional 2,191,317 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 40,686 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.99, for a total transaction of $16,070,563.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 49,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,261.31. The trade was a 45.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 46,946 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.99, for a total transaction of $18,543,200.54. Following the sale, the director owned 37,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,848,464.08. The trade was a 55.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,990,384 shares of company stock worth $1,501,916,160. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.0%

DELL stock opened at $395.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.17 and a 52 week high of $469.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.63 and a 200 day moving average of $178.83.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $475.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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