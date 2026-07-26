Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 6,139 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,564 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.33% of Carlisle Companies worth $43,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 3,133.3% in the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $399.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of CSL opened at $337.04 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $293.43 and a twelve month high of $435.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business's 50-day moving average price is $346.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.68.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 43.78%. Carlisle Companies's revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Carlisle Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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