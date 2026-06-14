Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 354,486 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,374,248 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 354,486 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.0% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $182,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariadne Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 5,755 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,062,738 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $81,863,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,585,330 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,739,748,000 after buying an additional 4,178,888 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $3,360,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,177 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $23,585,000 after buying an additional 159,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $315,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 172,727 shares in the company, valued at $20,920,694.24. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,636 shares of company stock worth $5,698,459. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Erste Group Bank cut Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $121.10 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.93 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $477.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is 54.55%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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