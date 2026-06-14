Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 362,991 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,486,641 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 362,991 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $131,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 317.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 149,810 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 113,906 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from “hold” to “strong-buy” , a direct bullish catalyst that can attract momentum and upgrade-driven buying. Zacks upgrade report

Zacks Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from , a direct bullish catalyst that can attract momentum and upgrade-driven buying. Positive Sentiment: Several Zacks articles placed HPE on Strong Buy lists for momentum and income investors, reinforcing the view that the stock has favorable technical and style-score support. Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 11th

Several Zacks articles placed HPE on lists for momentum and income investors, reinforcing the view that the stock has favorable technical and style-score support. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analyst coverage cited potential upside of about 47% , suggesting the market may be re-rating HPE higher on improved earnings estimates and valuation arguments. Analyst upside article

Wall Street analyst coverage cited , suggesting the market may be re-rating HPE higher on improved earnings estimates and valuation arguments. Neutral Sentiment: InvestorPlace published a broader AI-investing commentary about “the next Nvidia,” which does not specifically change HPE fundamentals but reflects continued market enthusiasm for AI-related hardware and infrastructure names. InvestorPlace AI commentary

InvestorPlace published a broader AI-investing commentary about “the next Nvidia,” which does not specifically change HPE fundamentals but reflects continued market enthusiasm for AI-related hardware and infrastructure names. Neutral Sentiment: An MSN piece asked whether HPE is a buy, sell, or hold after Q1 earnings; this is more of a valuation check than a new catalyst, but it keeps the post-earnings debate active. MSN buy/sell/hold article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $32.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HPE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 17,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $475,517.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 24,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $655,019.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at $870,883.43. This represents a 42.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 702,402 shares of company stock worth $18,440,171 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $48.20 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

Further Reading

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