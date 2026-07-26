Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 99,110 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,914 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 99,110 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of Ventas worth $28,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,309.62. This trade represents a 14.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,079.80. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas stock opened at $100.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 182.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $100.84. The company's 50-day moving average is $88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.85.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's payout ratio is currently 378.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Ventas from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ventas from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Ventas from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.50.

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Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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