Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM - Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,134 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 70,035 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.36% of EPAM Systems worth $25,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,074 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,570 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,897 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of EPAM Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $199.00 to $167.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $134.36.

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EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $89.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.06 and a 1 year high of $222.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business's 50 day moving average price is $90.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.65.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 6.96%.The firm's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM's offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

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