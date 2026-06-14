Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354,248 shares of the company's stock after selling 142,622 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.8% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of AbbVie worth $309,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 117.3% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,685,000 after acquiring an additional 612,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $235.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of ABBV opened at $227.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.73 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

See Also

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