Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025,900 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 137,421 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Rollins worth $54,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Rollins by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,365 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Rollins by 0.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,895 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,875 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.76.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Rollins had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 13.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Rollins's payout ratio is presently 66.36%.

Rollins News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management said termite and ancillary services continued to post solid growth, and lead volumes improved toward late June and early July, which could support a recovery in coming quarters.

Management said termite and ancillary services continued to post solid growth, and lead volumes improved toward late June and early July, which could support a recovery in coming quarters. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts still see upside from current levels despite trimming targets, including Piper Sandler maintaining an overweight rating and BNP Paribas Exane keeping a neutral view with a higher target than the stock’s recent trading level.

Several analysts still see upside from current levels despite trimming targets, including Piper Sandler maintaining an overweight rating and BNP Paribas Exane keeping a neutral view with a higher target than the stock’s recent trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Rollins has been described as balancing solid Q2 growth with a softer outlook, suggesting the quarter was mixed rather than uniformly negative.

Rollins has been described as balancing solid Q2 growth with a softer outlook, suggesting the quarter was mixed rather than uniformly negative. Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing media coverage around the earnings call and transcript is reinforcing investor focus on management’s commentary about demand trends and margin performance.

Ongoing media coverage around the earnings call and transcript is reinforcing investor focus on management’s commentary about demand trends and margin performance. Negative Sentiment: Rollins reported Q2 earnings of $0.32 per share, below the consensus estimate of $0.34, and revenue of about $1.08 billion also came in slightly short of expectations.

Rollins reported Q2 earnings of $0.32 per share, below the consensus estimate of $0.34, and revenue of about $1.08 billion also came in slightly short of expectations. Negative Sentiment: Analysts turned more cautious after the report, with JPMorgan reaffirming an underweight rating and sharply lowering its price target, while Bank of America also cut its target and kept a neutral stance.

Analysts turned more cautious after the report, with JPMorgan reaffirming an underweight rating and sharply lowering its price target, while Bank of America also cut its target and kept a neutral stance. Negative Sentiment: Commentary around slower residential demand and a “downbeat” earnings release has added to the selloff, as the market appears to be recalibrating expectations after a period of high optimism.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Rollins from $72.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Rollins from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Rollins from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROL

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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