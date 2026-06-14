Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $209.35 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,562,082 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 34,721 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.12% of Uber Technologies worth $209,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of UBER opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.19 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.Uber Technologies's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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