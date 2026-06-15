Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $31.98 Million Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,031 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 46,484 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $31,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,720.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 13,200.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:JLL opened at $299.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.98. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $233.14 and a 12 month high of $363.06.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 5,440 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total value of $1,615,353.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 403 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $118,941.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,112.94. This trade represents a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $394.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jones Lang LaSalle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jones Lang LaSalle wasn't on the list.

While Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here