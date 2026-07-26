Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $35.36 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,179 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 21,148 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.25% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $35,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,720.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 403 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $118,941.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,408,112.94. The trade was a 7.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of JLL stock opened at $325.19 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $258.19 and a 12 month high of $363.06. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business's 50 day moving average is $306.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.42.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Jones Lang LaSalle's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on JLL. Zacks Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $394.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Key Stories Impacting Jones Lang LaSalle

Here are the key news stories impacting Jones Lang LaSalle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its EPS estimates for multiple periods, including FY2026 to $22.58 from $22.53, Q2 2026 to $4.33 from $4.32, Q3 2026 to $5.45 from $5.43, Q4 2026 to $9.38 from $9.35, Q1 2027 to $3.87 from $3.80, Q2 2027 to $5.54 from $5.52, Q3 2027 to $6.30 from $6.29, and Q4 2027 to $9.88 from $9.94. Zacks.com

Zacks Research raised its EPS estimates for multiple periods, including FY2026 to $22.58 from $22.53, Q2 2026 to $4.33 from $4.32, Q3 2026 to $5.45 from $5.43, Q4 2026 to $9.38 from $9.35, Q1 2027 to $3.87 from $3.80, Q2 2027 to $5.54 from $5.52, Q3 2027 to $6.30 from $6.29, and Q4 2027 to $9.88 from $9.94. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research kept a “Hold” rating on Jones Lang LaSalle, suggesting a more cautious outlook even as it made small upward adjustments to near- and medium-term earnings expectations. Zacks.com

Zacks Research kept a “Hold” rating on Jones Lang LaSalle, suggesting a more cautious outlook even as it made small upward adjustments to near- and medium-term earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: The downgrade from “Strong-Buy” to “Hold” signals reduced analyst enthusiasm and could cap gains if investors focus more on the softer recommendation than the modest estimate increases. Zacks.com

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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